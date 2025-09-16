Capcom has announced that Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has sold a total of 1 million copies since its launch in September 2024 (thanks, Push Square).

Announced via social media, the translated post reads:

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection global sales surpass 1 million copies! Thanks to all of you, we have achieved global sales of 1 million copies! We look forward to your continued support for this title!

It's an impressive result for Capcom, but it seems almost guaranteed that we won't get a brand new entry in the series – at least not any time soon.

The reason for this, of course, is that Marvel is now collaborating with Sony on the new PS5 / PC title Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, with acclaimed developer Arc System Works (Guilty Gear -Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ) at the helm.

It's not out of the question that we might see a new MvC in the future, but with Marvel Tōkon launching in 2026, we reckon Capcom might be more inclined to create a new entry in the Capcom vs. SNK series.

In fact, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium director Hideaki Itsuno recently stated his desire to make a third game, and said he would do so if Capcom and SNK licensed it to his new studio, Lightspeed Japan Studio.