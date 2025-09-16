MvC: Fighting Collection
Image: Capcom

Capcom has announced that Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has sold a total of 1 million copies since its launch in September 2024 (thanks, Push Square).

Announced via social media, the translated post reads:

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection global sales surpass 1 million copies!

Thanks to all of you, we have achieved global sales of 1 million copies!

We look forward to your continued support for this title!

It's an impressive result for Capcom, but it seems almost guaranteed that we won't get a brand new entry in the series – at least not any time soon.

The reason for this, of course, is that Marvel is now collaborating with Sony on the new PS5 / PC title Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, with acclaimed developer Arc System Works (Guilty Gear -Strive, Dragon Ball FighterZ) at the helm.

It's not out of the question that we might see a new MvC in the future, but with Marvel Tōkon launching in 2026, we reckon Capcom might be more inclined to create a new entry in the Capcom vs. SNK series.

In fact, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium director Hideaki Itsuno recently stated his desire to make a third game, and said he would do so if Capcom and SNK licensed it to his new studio, Lightspeed Japan Studio.

Did you pick up MvC Fighting Collection on the Switch? Do you think we'll ever see another new entry? Let us know with a comment.

