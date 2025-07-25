Marvel's been involved with some pretty exciting games in recent times, and hopefully, this trend continues with its upcoming arcade-style beat 'em up MARVEL Cosmic Invasion.

Ahead of the game's launch on the Switch and Switch 2 later this year, Dotemu has today revealed another two playable characters. This time we get a brief look at 'Beta Ray Bill' and 'Silver Surfer' who join the fight against the immortal super villain Annihilus.

Here's some PR about this latest character reveals:

It’s hammer time for Annihilus’ forces when Beta Ray Bill smashes into action! With his devastating and mighty hammer known as Stormbreaker, the son of Korbin marshals his cyborg strength to squash any bug battalion standing in his way! And he won’t be joining the fight alone – from the depths of the cosmos, the Silver Surfer soars into the battle! Imbued with the Power Cosmic, the Surfer can stun any adversary. Easily gliding in the skies or close to the ground, insectoid invaders can’t escape Galactus’ former herald!

These characters will join a case made up of various other characters like Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Venom, She-Hulk and many more.