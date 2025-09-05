Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has started a new limited-time Mystery Gift distribution event. This time it's for a Shiny Ting-Lu following the completion of the latest raid.

To get this latest distribution, you'll need to navigate to "Mystery Gift" and then select "Get via Internet". It will be available until 30th September 2025.





Apart from this, you'll also receive 100 Ground Tera Shard, 100 Rock Tera Shard, 100 Steel Tera Shard and 100 Ghost Tera Shards.

How to Claim a Mystery Gift in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game. Select Poké Portal on the X menu. Select Mystery Gift, then select Get via Internet to connect to the internet. Choose the gift you want to receive. Watch as your gift arrives in-game. Be sure to save your game.

The latest distribution event follows a Switch 2 update in June for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which improved the frame rate. You can find out more about this update in our previous post.