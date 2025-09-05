In case you missed it, the stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge has released a new batch of episodes on Netflix this week.

This includes episodes 5 - 8 and each one runs for around 20 minutes each. Here's the official title of each one as well as a description:





Rejoin Haru and book a visit to a Pokémon tropical paradise in new episodes of



🛎️ Check in now: pic.twitter.com/iKXXtVhwGi Welcome back to the Pokémon Resort! 🏝️Rejoin Haru and book a visit to a Pokémon tropical paradise in new episodes of #PokemonConcierge , now available on Netflix!🛎️ Check in now: https://t.co/HCbK6NZsne September 4, 2025

5. A Pokémon to Help Me! A change of plans leaves Haru alone and in charge of entertaining new guests Shinx and Luxray. How will she and Psyduck keep things running smoothly?

6. Is That Really the Best Option? Tyler's uncle Dan brings his beloved Sealeo to the Pokémon Resort, eager to let her stretch her flippers. But when it's time to leave, Dan can't be found. 7. I’m a Role Model Now? Haru's next task? Showing her new colleague the ropes! But as her little mistakes pile up, she worries if she's the right person for the job. 8. Where I Belong During a sudden storm, Haru tries to save a trapped Eevee but ends up being rescued by Arcanine — whose trainer is none other than her ex!

As part of this, a new Psyduck Posable Plush has also been added to the Pokémon Center website. It will set you back $44.99 or your regional equivalent.





🔗https://t.co/ynGGutgTLN pic.twitter.com/GKoMYwUfTa Strike a pose with the new Pokémon Concierge Posable Psyduck Plush from Pokémon Center🕺 September 4, 2025

Will you be checking out these new episodes? Let us know in the comments.