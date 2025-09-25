Famistu has published the latest weekly physical charts in Japan, and while a handful of new releases have changed things up a bit, the line-up is still largely the same.

At first glance, you'll notice that Mario Kart World remains on top, selling a further 33,861 copies. But last week's new release, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, takes both second and third place, with the PS5 version just edging out the Switch release (physically at least) by 58 copies.

But, if you combine both the PS5 and Switch copies sales, that makes Trails in the Sky the biggest game in terms of sales this week, which is impressive. For those wondering, the Switch 2 Edition is digital-only, so that won't appear on the list.

Otherwise, Donkey Kong Bananza remains steady, shifting another 11,300 copies — some consistent numbers right there. And Superdeluxe's gorgeous Castlevania Dominus Collection rounds out the top five, selling just under 10k copies.

Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:

Position Game Platform

Unit Sales (15th - 21st Sep)

Total Unit Sales

1

Mario Kart World Switch 2 33,861

1,766,298

2



Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter PS5 21,511

NEW 3

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Switch 21,453

NEW 4

Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 11,300 318,441

5

Castlevania Dominus Collection Switch 9,503 NEW 6

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Switch 7,170

123,697

7

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Switch 6,059

74,697

8

Minecraft PS5 5,762

4,007,619

9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 5,203

6,445,312 10

The Quintessential Princesses: Fantasy, the Abyss, and the Magic Academy Switch 5,277

NEW

Switching to the hardware side of things, the Switch 2 unsurprisingly remains up top. After surpassing the 2 million mark in Japan last month, it's sold a further 40,711 units, far outselling any other console this week.

The three Switch 1 SKUs have sold a combined 21,660, compared to the PS5's combined 8,384, a pretty significant drop for Sony's console compared to last week, while the Switch remains relatively consistent.

Position Console

Unit Sales (15th - 21st Sep)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

40,711

2,065,472

2



Switch OLED Model 9,034

9,186,394 3

Switch Lite 5,412

6,668,672

4

PlayStation 5

4,307

5,786,296

5

Switch 2,166 20,150,250

6

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 2,141

1,004,037

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,936

149,691

8

Xbox Series X 250 322,363

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 103 21,583 10

Xbox Series S 42 339,501

11

PlayStation 4

18 7,929,917



What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.