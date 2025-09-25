Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
Famistu has published the latest weekly physical charts in Japan, and while a handful of new releases have changed things up a bit, the line-up is still largely the same.

At first glance, you'll notice that Mario Kart World remains on top, selling a further 33,861 copies. But last week's new release, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, takes both second and third place, with the PS5 version just edging out the Switch release (physically at least) by 58 copies.

But, if you combine both the PS5 and Switch copies sales, that makes Trails in the Sky the biggest game in terms of sales this week, which is impressive. For those wondering, the Switch 2 Edition is digital-only, so that won't appear on the list.

Otherwise, Donkey Kong Bananza remains steady, shifting another 11,300 copies — some consistent numbers right there. And Superdeluxe's gorgeous Castlevania Dominus Collection rounds out the top five, selling just under 10k copies.

Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:

Position Game Platform
 Unit Sales (15th - 21st Sep)
 Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 33,861
 1,766,298
2

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

PS5

 21,511

NEW
3

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Switch

 21,453
 NEW
4

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

11,300

 318,441
5

Castlevania Dominus Collection

Switch

9,503

NEW
6

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Switch

 7,170
 123,697
7

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Switch

 6,059
 74,697
8

Minecraft

PS5

 5,762
 4,007,619
9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 5,203

6,445,312
10

The Quintessential Princesses: Fantasy, the Abyss, and the Magic Academy

Switch

 5,277

NEW

Switching to the hardware side of things, the Switch 2 unsurprisingly remains up top. After surpassing the 2 million mark in Japan last month, it's sold a further 40,711 units, far outselling any other console this week.

The three Switch 1 SKUs have sold a combined 21,660, compared to the PS5's combined 8,384, a pretty significant drop for Sony's console compared to last week, while the Switch remains relatively consistent.

Position Console
 Unit Sales (15th - 21st Sep)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 40,711
 2,065,472
2

Switch OLED Model

 9,034

9,186,394
3

Switch Lite

 5,412
 6,668,672
4
 PlayStation 5
 4,307
 5,786,296
5

Switch

2,166

 20,150,250
6

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 2,141
 1,004,037
7

PlayStation 5 Pro

 1,936
 149,691
8

Xbox Series X

 250 322,363
9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

103

21,583
10

Xbox Series S

 42 339,501
11
 PlayStation 4

18

 7,929,917

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.

