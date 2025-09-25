Famistu has published the latest weekly physical charts in Japan, and while a handful of new releases have changed things up a bit, the line-up is still largely the same.
At first glance, you'll notice that Mario Kart World remains on top, selling a further 33,861 copies. But last week's new release, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, takes both second and third place, with the PS5 version just edging out the Switch release (physically at least) by 58 copies.
But, if you combine both the PS5 and Switch copies sales, that makes Trails in the Sky the biggest game in terms of sales this week, which is impressive. For those wondering, the Switch 2 Edition is digital-only, so that won't appear on the list.
Otherwise, Donkey Kong Bananza remains steady, shifting another 11,300 copies — some consistent numbers right there. And Superdeluxe's gorgeous Castlevania Dominus Collection rounds out the top five, selling just under 10k copies.
Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:
Switching to the hardware side of things, the Switch 2 unsurprisingly remains up top. After surpassing the 2 million mark in Japan last month, it's sold a further 40,711 units, far outselling any other console this week.
The three Switch 1 SKUs have sold a combined 21,660, compared to the PS5's combined 8,384, a pretty significant drop for Sony's console compared to last week, while the Switch remains relatively consistent.
