Famitsu has provided the latest look at the boxed charts in Japan, and it's another resounding success for Mario Kart World, with the Switch 2 launch title selling another 38,026 copies.

Borderlands 4 made its debut, with the PS5 version coming in at number 2 after selling 13,029 copies. A decent start, to be sure, but Mario Kart World's commanding lead is going to take some beating.

Elsewhere, the Switch version of Minecraft has surpassed 4 million copies sold after shifting another 5,539 last week. The game is consistently featured in the top ten, and it's just a remarkable success considering its age.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (8th - 14th Sep) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 38,026 1,732,435 2

Borderlands 4 PS5 13,029 NEW 3 Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 10,577 307,141 4 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Switch 8,547 68,638 5 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Switch 7,041 116,527 6 Everybody's Golf World (Hot Shots) Switch 5,930 41,069 7 Minecraft Switch 5,539 4,001,857 8 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater PS5 4,865 78,198 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 4,012 6,440,109 10 Super Robot Wars Y Switch 3,921 74,633

Looking at the hardware, the Switch 2 comes out on top once again with another 44,278 units sold. This has also now nudged the console over the 2 million mark, selling double the lifetime sales of the PS5 Digital Edition already.

The three Switch SKUs total 19,049 units sold, while the three PS5 SKUs total 21,703. A win for the PS5 this week then, but if you add both figures together, it still doesn't quite match what the Switch 2 managed.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console Unit Sales (8th - 14th Sep) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 44,278 2,024,761 2

Switch OLED Model 10,568 9,177,360 3 PlayStation 5 10,515 5,781,989 4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 9,199

1,001,896

5

Switch Lite 5,606 6,663,260

6

Switch 2,875

20,148,084

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,989

247,755

8

Xbox Series X 51

321,113

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 47 21,480 10

Xbox Series S 27

339,459

11

PlayStation 4

13 7,929,899



