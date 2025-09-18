Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Famitsu has provided the latest look at the boxed charts in Japan, and it's another resounding success for Mario Kart World, with the Switch 2 launch title selling another 38,026 copies.

Borderlands 4 made its debut, with the PS5 version coming in at number 2 after selling 13,029 copies. A decent start, to be sure, but Mario Kart World's commanding lead is going to take some beating.

Elsewhere, the Switch version of Minecraft has surpassed 4 million copies sold after shifting another 5,539 last week. The game is consistently featured in the top ten, and it's just a remarkable success considering its age.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (8th - 14th Sep) Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 38,026 1,732,435
2

Borderlands 4

PS5

 13,029

NEW
3

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 10,577 307,141
4

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Switch

8,547

 68,638
5

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Switch

7,041

116,527
6

Everybody's Golf World (Hot Shots)

Switch

 5,930 41,069
7

Minecraft

Switch

 5,539 4,001,857
8

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

PS5

 4,865 78,198
9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 4,012

6,440,109
10

Super Robot Wars Y

Switch

 3,921

74,633

Looking at the hardware, the Switch 2 comes out on top once again with another 44,278 units sold. This has also now nudged the console over the 2 million mark, selling double the lifetime sales of the PS5 Digital Edition already.

The three Switch SKUs total 19,049 units sold, while the three PS5 SKUs total 21,703. A win for the PS5 this week then, but if you add both figures together, it still doesn't quite match what the Switch 2 managed.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console Unit Sales (8th - 14th Sep) Lifetime Unit Sales
1 Switch 2 44,278 2,024,761
2

Switch OLED Model

 10,568

9,177,360
3

PlayStation 5

 10,515 5,781,989
4 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 9,199
 1,001,896
5

Switch Lite

5,606

 6,663,260
6

Switch

 2,875
 20,148,084
7

PlayStation 5 Pro

 1,989
 247,755
8

Xbox Series X

 51
 321,113
9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

47

21,480
10

Xbox Series S

 27
 339,459
11
 PlayStation 4

13

 7,929,899

