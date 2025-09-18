Famitsu has provided the latest look at the boxed charts in Japan, and it's another resounding success for Mario Kart World, with the Switch 2 launch title selling another 38,026 copies.
Borderlands 4 made its debut, with the PS5 version coming in at number 2 after selling 13,029 copies. A decent start, to be sure, but Mario Kart World's commanding lead is going to take some beating.
Elsewhere, the Switch version of Minecraft has surpassed 4 million copies sold after shifting another 5,539 last week. The game is consistently featured in the top ten, and it's just a remarkable success considering its age.
Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:
Looking at the hardware, the Switch 2 comes out on top once again with another 44,278 units sold. This has also now nudged the console over the 2 million mark, selling double the lifetime sales of the PS5 Digital Edition already.
The three Switch SKUs total 19,049 units sold, while the three PS5 SKUs total 21,703. A win for the PS5 this week then, but if you add both figures together, it still doesn't quite match what the Switch 2 managed.
Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.
[source famitsu.com]
There are still people who buy a PS4?! Don't get me wrong, it's a Triple A-system, i'm Just amazed.
The next big release will be Pokemon Legends Z-A. Mario Kart and Donkey are still holding up well.
@TomSupreme At this point, I'm more surprised that there are still people in Japan buying Xbox systems. No shade, I love my series X, but Japan seems to feel differently about Xbox.
Love to hear that Switch 2 sold 2 millions in Japan alone (and even more so since despite that the Switch is still selling well)!
Also happy to see Mario Kart World in 1st and selling that much, Borderlands 4 in 2nd (curious to see how much the Switch 2 version will sell), Bananza in 3rd, the Switch version of Grand Bazaar in 4th (but of course people could later upgrade to the Switch 2 version), Hinokami Chronicles 2 in 5th, Everybody's Golf in 6th, Delta in 8th, 8 Deluxe in 9th and Super Robot Wars Y in 10th!
PS5 on number 3 this week with 10K unit sold.
Good to see that. 😊
Congratulations on crossing the 2 mil mark, Switch 2! Also nice to see an anime game (Demon Slayer) selling well also 😃.
good milestone for switch 2! i wish dk bananza would sell more, what a masterpiece. itll be fun seeing z-a, air riders, and hyrule warriors compete with each other!
Nintendo has definitely done an incredible job making sure there are plenty of consoles in stores for people to pick up when they are ready!
Judging by its steady sales, Donkey Kong Bananza seems to have settled into the position of a staple title that will keep selling as the Switch 2 becomes more widespread. I'm glad — it's a masterpiece that deserves to be in the hands of many people.
@MTMike87
"BS! It's a sign its fail of a system is collecting dust in shelves. Wii U 2.0 NINTENDOOMED!"
-some random on the internet, probably.
In all seriousness, I agree with that notion, I know that by the time I'm ready to get one it will be available. I wish I could say the same about Mario Kart World, I haven't seen a single copy in stores in my city since launch.
To be honest, I would've thought it would happen a little quicker. Still impressive, could catch PS5 in Japan in less than a year if sales remain steady.
Clear sign that Nintendo is doing everything right again! Be good to your customers and fans = your console and games will keep selling like hotcakes, Sony and Microsoft should be taking notes!
2 million. Wowee Japan
@Anti-Matter I’m so happy for you.
the next 3 months is pack with good games for switch 2.
Can't you guys plot a graph of the weekly system sales and e.g. DK sales so it is possible to see the trend over time?
@ShieldHero as an anime fan I second this!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft are both immortal on the Switch Japanese chart now. Literally no games could top both anymore. The only way any games could top them is if Nintendo discontinued the Switch systems and Switch games. Nice that the PS5 still outsell the Switch 1 on the chart but once everyone got tired of Metal Gear Solid Delta, them numbers will dropped again. Also I had a feeling no one is buying the Switch 2 for the game key card garbage, everyone is buying the Switch 2 to make their Switch 1 games run better or to just play Nintendo's first and second party titles. That's what I would do at the moment. No way am I touching game key card no mattter what excuses they'll make up.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still fighting. I make the prediction that it’ll be regarded as the best MK entry ever, no superfluous open world, just 96 narrow tracks demanding great drifting skills. And the online scene will still be vivid in 10 years!
