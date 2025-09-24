Superdeluxe Games, a joint venture between Limited Run Games and 8-4, has established itself as one of the world's leading distributors of lush physical editions – as you'll know if you've checked out our previous feature on the company's offerings.

We've also covered the superb Castlevania Anniversary Collection released by the firm – arguably the best way to experience that particular vampire-slaying compendium.

Superdeluxe is back with two more Castlevania releases — Advance Collection and Dominus Collection — and they recently arrived at the Nintendo Life office.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube834k

The Advance Collection, which includes Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X / Vampire's Kiss, contains four art cards, three maps, three soundtrack CDs, a special trading card and a full-colour instruction manual.

The maps are a particular highlight; they're hand-drawn and feature game data on the reverse side.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

The Dominus Collection, which includes Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin, Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia and Haunted Castle Revisited, contains three art cards, three maps, five (count 'em) soundtrack CDs, a special trading card and a full-colour instruction manual.

While it's possible to get these two collections in their standard physical format, these deluxe versions are really quite special, and I imagine most Castlevania fans will want them on their shelves.