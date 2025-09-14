The upcoming release Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment got a little bit more time in the spotlight during the latest Direct.

Apart from the title's Switch 2 box art, it's also been revealed Japan will be getting a special "Treasure Box" release featuring all sorts of goodies. This retails for 17,780 Yen and comes with not only the game, but also a scarf, cloth poster, acrylic standee, keychain, and two clear sheets. Here's a look, courtesy of Nintendeal on social media:

When Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was released, it also got a special Treasure Box release in Japan containing the game and various other items. If there are any similar announcements locally, or certain pre-order bonuses announced in the lead up to Age of Imprisonment's launch, we'll let you know.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches exclusively for the Switch 2 on 6th November 2025. This title will also support 2-player splitscreen and GameShare (meaning you can even battle alongside someone on the original Switch). Will you be joining the fight on release? Let us know in the comments.