Zelda fans got another look at the upcoming Koei Tecmo release Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment at the latest Direct. As part of this, Nintendo has also released the official game box art for Switch 2.

It features Zelda at the front, with her crew in the background. Here it is in all its glory:

If you didn't catch this broadcast live, this game also got an official release date - locking it in for 6th November 2025. Pre-orders have also gone live!

You can learn more in our previous post. This game will also be playable at the Tokyo Game Show, so expect some impressions soon.