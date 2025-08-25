Koei Tecmo has revealed its line-up for this year's Tokyo Game Show, which takes place between 25th - 28th September 2025. And its upcoming collaboration with Nintendo, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, will be there — and it'll be playable.

Sharing its line-up on a newly-opened website (via Gematsu), the Switch 2-exclusive Musou-style game, which takes place before Tears of the Kingdom, will be joining Nioh 3 and Ninja Gaiden 4.

That's all we know for now, but it sounds like this will be the first playable experience for the game, which is due to launch sometime in Winter.

Other than the Switch 2 reveal trailer and a follow-up at the Partner Showcase in July, we know little else about the game, so hopefully we'll get some news next month.

Nintendo doesn't usually attend the Tokyo-based showcase, so this might be the only Nintendo-published game at the event. We'll see!

Are you looking forward to Age of Imprisonment? Will you be at the Tokyo Game Show next month? Let us know in the comments.