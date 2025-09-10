Among Us has received a new update across all platforms this week, bumping it up to Version 17.0.0 and adding two new roles to the game along with various quality of life updates.

The new roles include the Detective and the Viper. Here's a rundown about both roles courtesy of developer Innersloth, along with a look:

Detective



Notes: Keep track of a dead Crewmate’s location, your list of suspects, and what kind of Impostor you’re looking for.

Interrogate: Start questioning your fellow Crewmates, and find out where they were during the crime! You can only use the ability on one active case at a time! You’ll need to switch the file if you’re researching multiple murders. You can change how many Interrogations a Detective can do via the advanced role settings when you’re in the Dropship. When we made this role, we really wanted to make Emergency Meeting discussions even more fun! Be careful, though! As you start putting the pieces together, you might be the Impostor’s next target. Make sure to grab a fresh notebook and your magnifying glass — you’re gonna need ’em!

Viper

This new Impostor role is perfect for destroying, or in this case, dissolving their victims. Use a well-timed Sabotage to keep the rest of the crew busy while you use your Acid ability and watch the Crewmate’s body slowly melt away. Here’s how it works: After a kill, the Crewmate corpse will decay in 3 stages: slightly dissolved, very dissolved, and then just a bone before it’s completely gone. You can adjust how quickly the corpse dissolves in the advanced role settings in the Dropship. Before long, the body is gone, and all you have to worry about is your alibi. Time it right and you might achieve the ultimate Impostor dream: killing without leaving any trace of it behind. No one’s going to call an Emergency Meeting when there’s nothing, right? If you find yourself on the unfortunate end of the Viper’s acidic spit, sadly… this is your end. But at least you’ll be treated to a brand new kill animation before you watch your body start to sizzle. We had a great time testing these roles and are excited to see how y’all handle these new abilities — whether you become The Skeld’s greatest detective or you just want to go around spitting at other Crewmates (a lil gross, ngl), it’s sure to be a ton of fun.

As for the QoL updates, players can expect updates to the guide settings, role settings, and an improvement to practice mode. There are various other fixes and bugs addressed in this latest update as well.