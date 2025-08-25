After weeks of rumours, Epic Games has revealed the headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 10, and it's Gorillaz taking to the Plastic Bea.... uh, we mean the virtual stage.

The digital band consisting of fictional members Noodle, 2D, Murdoc, and Russel — founded by Blur frontman Damon Albarn and Tank Girl co-creator Jamie Hewlett — will be making its debut in-game tomorrow, 26th August 2025.

Alongside the band, players will also be getting a new Main Stage, brand new tracks to jam along to in the form of the group's biggest hits (DARE, Clint Eastwood, and On Melancholy Hill), new Music Pass rewards, costumes, and more.

A few gameplay adjustments are also coming when the new season drops tomorrow, such as new "Good" notes and changes to the design of lift notes. A full list of additions and updates — some free, some premium — can be found on the official Fortnite website.

Bruno Mars was the most-recent headline for Fortnite Festival, with Sabrina Carpenter, Hatsune Miku, and Metallica among other names that have participated.

So, Gorillaz, then! A big deal for those of us who grew up in the late '90s and early 2000s. We definitely didn't feel our age when we say that Demon Days was 20 years old...

Are you playing Fortnite Festival? Will you head to the Feel Good Inc. in-game from tomorrow? Let us know.