To any of the people who are going to be complaining about this game looking nothing like the original 16-bit arcade games, let me tell you somethin':

We've had two retro revivals with the likes of Double Dragon Gaiden and River City Girls - both retro style beat 'em ups paying homage to the era that made them popular with their particular sprite-based art style and gameplay mechanics.

The last time we've seen another similar mainline entry from the Double Dragon series was with Double Dragon Neon released all the way back in 2012, which also was in 2.5D art style much like with Revive. So it wouldn't hurt for the developers of this game to try to be a bit more experimental and try something new for a change - it might even surprise some of us who aren't so stubborn.

So I don't understand the hate that this game is getting. I imagine it's mostly from the old head fans who grew up with the originals and can't see anything past the graphics that this game is going for and judge it solely on shallow reasons such as that instead of what gameplay mechanics it has to offer.

If your going to be judging a game for something so superficial, such as how the game looks, then that immediately tells me that you are an extremely shallow gamer who doesn't care about anything else.

I'm honestly looking forward to this game as the last beat 'em up I played that too heavily relied on nostalgia instead of meaningfully innovating on it's gameplay mechanics was Streets of Rage 4.

And I know someone's going to be questioning why that is - well, it has too do with that game pulling too many of it's ideas from Streets of Rage 2 and not committing towards any of it's new combo-based mechanics that are new and it turns into this frustrating unbalanced mess of a game where getting hit feels like it's mandatory and you have no evasive options like Streets of Rage 3. Very regressive in design. Oh, but people will praise that game to the high heavens because it's 2D and has fancy shmancy hand-drawn graphics which mean very little if the game is annoying to play - trust me as someone who played this game dozens of times on Survival and Mania+ modes, I have more than enough credibility.

So yeah, gameplay matters more than graphics.