IO Interactive's latest flagship title, 007 First Light, is heading to the Switch 2 in 2026.

Now, thanks to an upcoming State of Play from PlayStation (thanks, Push Square), we're getting our first proper deep dive into the title's gameplay later this week on Wednesday, 3rd September.

It goes without saying that the footage showcased in the State of Play won't be representative of the game on Switch 2. IO's recent port of Hitman: World of Assassination wasn't exactly the gold standard in terms of performance, with the game struggling to hit its 60fps target for the majority of the time. A recent patch introduced a new option to lock the frame rate at 30fps, making for a generally more pleasant experience.





Get ready for over 30 minutes of new gameplay. Full details: pic.twitter.com/WoXmQNYAo6 State of Play presents a 007 First Light deep dive on September 3Get ready for over 30 minutes of new gameplay. Full details: https://t.co/vcWphVZqkk September 1, 2025

Performance concerns aside, though, we're fully expecting First Light on Switch 2 to be on par with other platforms when it comes to features and gameplay. The showcase itself will last for more than 30 minutes, and will feature "a playthrough of Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit. The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts".

It all kicks off at 11am PT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST, and we'll be sure to keep you up to speed on any significant announcements that the livestream may bring.