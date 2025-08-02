It's the fighting game event EVO 2025 this weekend, and there are all sorts of announcements taking place alongside the competition.

With this in mind, SEGA has released a new trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. As part of this, the developer has released a new trailer focused on the all-new immersive mode "World Stage". Here's a bit about it, and you can check out the trailer above:

"World Stage In the all-new immersive singleplayer mode, you'll travel the globe and compete in a massive tournament. Along the way, you'll encounter formidable foes, including CPUs based on world-renowned players. Climb up the ranks and claim the title of world champion!

This title will launch on PlayStation and Xbox platforms on 30th October, with the Switch 2 version "coming soon".