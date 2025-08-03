Another EVO 2025 announcement this weekend has been shared by the team behind UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes.

It confirms the third additional character in the Season Pass, Izumi, will arrive later this month on 19th August 2025. This character follows on from Ogre (who arrived earlier this year in February) and Uzuki (who joined the roster last July).

"The "Initiator" of the Final Act joins the battle under the dark veil!"

If you haven't played this particular entry in the series before, this is the first game to include rollback netcode. It also includes all new move and battle systems to further evolve the fight as well as HD pixel graphics.

