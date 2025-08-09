When Capcom released Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2 in June, it also launched three new amiibo as well as an amiibo card starter set containing 22 cards.

Now, in an update, the second series of cards has appeared online. According to multiple listings, this set will feature new cards for the existing roster of fighters and cards for the "Year 2 and Year 3" DLC characters. Some of the artwork on Amazon shows close-ups of the cards for Elena, A.K.I. and M. Bison.

Here's a look at the 38 new cards, along with a box including 15 boosters. Capcom hasn't officially revealed when the new set of cards will be made available just yet, but when we hear more, we'll let you know.

In-game, these cards allow you to save your character's costumes, colours and control type, along with button settings. You can also unlock items like wallpapers and photo frames.

This news for Street Fighter 6 follows on from the release of the DLC fighter Sagat earlier this week. Along with this, Capcom has also updated the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 with four characters for Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER.

In addition to this, Capcom recently released a "demonstration video" about how Street Fighter 6's amiibo work on Switch 2.