Following a recent rumour, THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp have now officially lifted the lid on the latest SpongeBob SquarePants game.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide will make its debut across multiple platforms including the Switch 2 later this year on 18th November 2025, with pre-orders now live for €39.99 / $39.99.
Here's a bit about what to expect from the official PR:
"Prepare to be scared – in the most nautical nonsense kind of way! When the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune’s egos collide, the result is pure undersea chaos: spectral mayhem spreads across Bikini Bottom, and only two brave(ish) heroes can set things right. SpongeBob and Patrick must team up, combine their unique skills, and (hopefully) stop the total ghostification of their world. From the depths of Neptune’s Palace to the icy peaks of Mount Bikini, fans will explore iconic locations, face epic bosses, and first and foremost: have F.U.N!"
Alongside standard pre-orders there'll also be a digital deluxe edition and Ultimate Edition of the game. These versions will include a Tidal Season Pass (available for seperate purchase as well).
Pre-Order & Digital Editions
Pre-orders are now live! Digital pre-orders include the Natural Costume Pack DLC as a bonus.
- Standard Edition: Base game
- Digital Deluxe Edition: Base game + Tidal Season Pass
- Ultimate Edition: Base game + Tidal Season Pass + Natural Costume Pack + SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (Game) + SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (Game) + SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - Costume Pack (DLC)
Tidal Season Pass (also available separately)
The Tidal Season Pass includes two DLC packs with new challenge levels and two themed costume packs:
Challenge DLCs:
- Plankton’s Portal Challenge DLC
- Search for SquarePants DLC
Cosmetic Packs:
- Search for SquarePants Costume Pack
- Double Deluxe Costume Pack
Collector’s Edition – Ghostly Edition
For true fans and collectors, the Ghostly Edition delivers hauntingly good extras:
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Exclusive Steelbook
- Collectible Patch
- Keychain
- Lenticular Prints
Super Switch exclusive? Well it's not like Purple Lamp was ever able to optimize for Switch correctly. Well it's already been confirmed for Key-cards so I was going to get it on PS5 anyways.
Also, I just love that the THQ shows are always filled with the bloodiest and most gruesome games Eastern Europe can offer, but they open with the David Hasselhoff sea shanty musical number. THQNordic has no target demographic: they have a shotgun and a blindfold
I had a feeling they were waiting to show this game until the new Flying Dutchman movie got a release date, since they're so similar. It's kind of a movie tie-in, but also kind of not.
Battle for Bikini Bottom was one of my favorite games growing up, and I loved Rehydrated. I thought Cosmic Shake was underwhelming, but this one looks promising. This was a great first trailer, but it's wild to me they got David Hasslehoff for this and not a remake of the Movie game (which he was never actually in but should have been). Hopefully, Purple Lamp do that next. (And Epic Mickey 2.)
If this had been in the Partner Showcase, I would have unironically given it a 9/10. The double whammy of this with Pac-Man World 2 would have been awesome.
