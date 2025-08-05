After collaborating on a pair of Crocs back in 2023, SEGA is continuing its streak of 'Footwear That Would Be Inappropriate For Sonic The Hedgehog' with a new pair of Sonic-inspired Timberland kicks.

Let's manage those expectations right from the jump. It's unlikely that most of us will ever get our hands on a pair of these bad boys. The collab is in celebration of the upcoming grand opening of SEGA's flagship store in Japan, and will only be available at the nearby Shibuya PARCO Timberland store from 9th August.

Now that we know we're never going to see the range in the flesh, let's collectively cry over how cool it all looks. The highlight item is, of course, a pair of Timbs, which takes the classic "yellow" boot design and throws in some sneaky Sonic nods for good measure. There's a small picture of the blue blur himself etched onto the outer material, the Sonic the Hedgehog icon adorns the inner side, and get a look at those laces!

According to the collaboration announcement on the Japanese Timberland website, the boots will set you back ¥38,500 (roughly £196 / $261) and there are apparently only 30 pairs available. Yep, we're sure people will behave totally normally in the queues for these...

Fortunately, there are some other items in the range besides the boots. The collaboration also introduces two long- and short-sleeve t-shirts, available in black or white. Both tops sport the rather snazzy collab icon of Sonic in his Timbs, with the brand logos on the sleeve/chest.

And just to rub it in even more, anyone lucky enough to pick up an item in the range will also land an exclusive postcard and sticker of the boot-wearing hedgehog. Damn, we're suckers for a good sticker...

As we say, it's unlikely that we'll ever see much of the range in person thanks to the ol' Japanese exclusivity, but who knows, perhaps it'll be so popular that it gets a bigger release in the future. We doubt it, but let us dream!