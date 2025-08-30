Last February, you might recall how our retro-focused sibling site Time Extension highlighted a new high-speed game called Rollin' Rascal.

At the time, this Kickstarter project – drawing inspiration from 3D Sonic platformers and even Mario – had just reached its Nintendo Switch goal, and now, well over a year later, the development team Curiomatic has revealed the title will be coming to the Switch 2.

This information was shared during the developer's recent Direct-style video presentation:

"Rollin' Rascal will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2."

As the original Switch version was a stretch goal, the developer further notes how the console ports (in general) will begin production once the full game is complete.

There's no set release date for this title just yet, but a demo is currently available on Steam, and the team plans to roll out the game's story mode in chapters, starting with the first chapter "early next year". As for the full launch, according to the Kickstarter page, it's estimated to be delivered at some point in June 2026.

Here's a description detailing what exactly you can expect, and the rundown video above goes into the latest development updates.