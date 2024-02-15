Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

You might have seen our sibling site Time Extension talking about a new Sonic-style Kickstarter project known as Rollin' Rascal. The upcoming 3D platformer developed by Curiomatic was already locked in for PC and as of this week, it's now been officially confirmed for the Nintendo Switch.

This is all thanks to the Kickstarter project reaching its 100k stretch goal. Here's the official announcement and artwork:

"We are very excited to announce that Rollin’ Rascal will officially be releasing on the Nintendo Switch! All Kickstarter backers with a Digital Reward of the game will be able to redeem it on either Steam or Nintendo Switch. We can't wait to share more as we move froward with the Nintendo Switch edition of Rollin' Rascal."



All Kickstarter backers with a Digital Reward of the game will be able to redeem it on either Steam or Nintendo Switch.🎮#NintendoSwich pic.twitter.com/PQinST1ccG Rollin’ Rascal will officially be releasing on the ✨Nintendo Switch!✨All Kickstarter backers with a Digital Reward of the game will be able to redeem it on either Steam or Nintendo Switch.🎮 #RollinRascal February 15, 2024

As previously revealed, you'll take control of a super-fast character named Rasscal as you speed through a whimsical world filled with an engaging narrative, plenty of epic showdowns and even online multiplayer. There'll also be an upbeat soundtrack to match the pace of the 3D platforming. This title is currently targeting a 2026 release date and there's a PC demo you can try.