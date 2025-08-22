Preview Sakurai's Kirby Air Riders Is A Kaleidoscopic Adrenaline Rush Watch out, Mario Kart World

So what do other outlets have to say about this new entry? Here are some of the previews so far:

"Even though Kirby Air Ride has a reputation for being simple, it’s deceptively complicated. That holds true in a sequel that’s even heavier on visual stimuli. The pace is faster, there are tons of enemies to whack, and using a power-up usually results in a massive explosion of color on-screen. Machines swerve around the tracks with loose movement that makes them feel like mechanical bulls at times."

"By the time the five minutes are up, you might have a machine that's so fast that you can barely control it, or so powerful that it's unstoppable in the more combat-focused Stadium minigames. No two City Trial games feel the same. It's a little magical."

"Kirby Air Riders is so extremely not just a Mario Kart redux that riding around 150cc matches at home felt practically quaint. Wall rides and bar grinds? That’s cute. In Kirby Air Riders, I’m drifting corners so screamin’ fast that I barely had time to blink. Whirlpool traps and gentle river runs? How serene. Air Riders’ Waveflow Waters race course has violent vortexes and corridors of walls made of water to punch through. Oh, and brace yourself for a gigantic meteor shower of fireballs that reign down during City Trials too!"

"After over two decades, Kirby Air Riders feels like more than just a sequel or a revival of a cult classic. Rather, it's almost a full reinvention that refuses to be just another racing game. Air Ride scratches the competitive itch for anyone who loves speed and just wants to race, but it's City Trial that gives the sequel its unique identity, with a great deal of chaos and strategy that makes every match feel different. And then there's plenty of room for experimentation with all the different riders and machines to choose from."

Kirby Air Riders will arrive for the Switch 2 later this year on 20th November 2025. You can find out more about it in the Direct broadcast from earlier this week.