Update [ ]: The revived publisher Acclaim has announced that it is hosting the 'Play Acclaim Showcase' on 10th September at 2:30pm ET / 11:30pm PT / 4:30pm BST.

The newly-uploaded teaser video hints at "a new era" for Acclaim while showing short clips of its previous titles. It even has a little voice cameo from The Matrix's Neo – pretty sweet.

We'll be right here to cover the announcements when the showcase takes place on 10th September. Needless to say, we're very intrigued to see what Acclaim has in store for us.

Original Story: Publisher Acclaim, which was revived earlier this year after more than two decades of dormancy, is teasing some sort of announcement for next week.

It's tough to know exactly what this entails at this stage, and the only clue within the above tease is a very quick cut to show some sort of digital, demonic face with power symbols surrounding it. We've screenshotted this and included it below for your perusal. Any ideas..?

Within its PR release, Acclaim promises "big things to come" and is supposedly hard at work on its "mission to bring players unforgettable, lasting experiences that will keep them coming back for more".

Sounds intriguing, at least. We're not expecting big name franchises at this early stage of Acclaim's revival, but we'll be sure to keep an eye on the upcoming teaser and let you know how things shake out.