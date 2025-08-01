Switch eShop - New Releases

2 in 1 crazy sports (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Have a blast and compete with your friends and family in this fun sports pack full of unique, crazy, and very friendly athletes!

Ad Aquilonem - Seto’s Journey – (MBA INTERNATIONAL, 27th Jul, $29.99) - Ad Aquilonem: Seto and the Ruins of the Wind is a score-based action game with simple controls. Jump, slash, and overcome shifting terrain and foes to push forward and rack up points. Sometimes, you’ll soar skyward on the wind into the bonus “Sky Stage.” There, gather shining coins in a dreamy landscape

and aim for a high score.

AirJet Fighter : Sky Assault (PrimeInvestCapital, 1st Aug, $7.99) - When the sky turns hostile, only the fastest pilots survive. In AirJet Fighter: Sky Assault, you're at the helm of a cutting-edge jet, flying into dangerous missions where every second counts. Engage in thrilling aerial combat, lock onto enemy aircraft, dodge incoming missiles, and unleash devastating firepower across dynamic landscapes.

Alien Breakout (eastasiasoft, 6th Aug, $4.99) - Step into the green-skinned role of an extraterrestrial as he attempts to escape from a human lab! Alien Breakout is a side-scrolling precision platformer presented in retro pixel art style. Run, leap and wall jump through 100 puzzling stages of increased complexity as you try to reach the door at the far end of each level.

Ants Empire Colony (Quantum Arcade Limited, 5th Aug, $9.99) - Step into the shoes of a brave ant in a unique sandbox-style adventure, where nature becomes your battlefield and rebuilding your colony is the ultimate goal. After a devastating enemy attack, the anthill lies in ruins—and you are its only hope for restoration. One map, countless challenges.

Astral Takers (KEMCO, 31st Jul, $17.99) - Master the summoning & arrange system by using Echostones to call forth legendary heroes from distant realms. Build your perfect team from up to 8 unique characters, each with distinct abilities and skills, and strategically form a party of 4 in tactical, turn-based command battles where enemy actions are outlined—giving you the edge to plan and adapt.

Boba Tea Merge (Artex Games, 31st Jul, $4.99) - Dive into a world of color and strategy with Boba Tea Merge, now on Nintendo Switch™! Drop vibrant tapioca pearls (bubbles) into the tank and watch as matching colors merge into bigger, brand-new shades. The challenge? Don’t let any pearls fall out of the tank - if one does, it’s game over!

Capybara and Friends Cozy Bundle (Trefl S.A, 1st Aug, $9.99) - Meet the adorable capybara and all her friends! Is there a more perfect combination than cute animals, beautiful flowers, nice music and relaxation? Our set is the answer!

Cats Visiting the Cinema (AGE Zero, 31st Jul, $3.99) - It’s movie night — and guess who showed up at the cinema? Cats! In Cats Visiting the Cinema, you’ll explore five hand-crafted, cinema-themed scenes packed with hidden cats. From the grand entrance in Chicago to the buzzing popcorn stands, and finally, the magical movie screening room — every location hides 80 cats waiting to be found.

Cloudy Valley (TyGAMES, 1st Aug, $6.99) - Go on a summer vacation to the Cloudy Valley archipelago! Take your time to explore the archipelago, dive into the blue sea among the fish, find treasures, and climb to the heights to appreciate the landscapes.

Coffee Shop Simulator (Console Labs, 30th Jul, $4.99) - Open your own coffee shop and serve the best coffee in the world. Sell delicious cakes, desserts, croissants, muffins and ice cream. Expand your cafe, add tables, cabinets, chairs and decorate it with paintings and plants. Fulfill orders and earn money. In Coffee Shop Simulator, you will run your own café and create a place with a unique atmosphere, where everyone will want to come, relax and drink freshly ground and brewed coffee.

Cook Serve Forever (Vertigo Gaming, 31st Jul, $29.99) - You play as Nori Kaga, a food cart chef aspiring to make it big like her role model, the Culinary Queen, Chef Rhubarb. “Cook Serve Forever” is a brand new, story-rich cooking adventure from the creators of “Cook, Serve, Delicious! ”

Date with Devils (Happy Player, 31st Jul, $14.99) - You are the Lord of Hell, tasked with judging mortals who arrive for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes, you even have the power to resurrect certain individuals—changing the course of fate itself. A variety of devilish girls each control unique resources in the underworld.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (SEGA, 5th Aug, $59.99) - Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, featuring Story Mode, which allows fans to step back into the shoes of Tanjiro Kamado for a set of new adventures, as well as VS Mode with over 40 playable characters to choose from.

EGGCONSOLE Manhattan Requiem: Angels Flying In The Dark PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 31st Jul, $6.49) - This title is a command-based adventure game originally released in Japan by Riverhill Soft in 1987. This is a well-known mystery adventure game for PC. The standout feature is the sheer volume of data: during investigations, you can inquire about details such as names, occupations, family members, ages, blood types, and places of origin.

Escape Game: The Odd Crime Scene (Regista, 31st Jul, $9.99) - An orthodox escape game set in a crime scene! Solve the riddles and try to escape from this strange crime scene. The game progresses by selecting screens with the cursor and solving various tricks.

Esophaguys (Esophaguys, 1st Aug, $14.99) - You are the Esophaguys, old folks with elongating necks! Stretch, bite, and swing yourself around in 1-4 player guttural mayhem: co-op, competitive, and solo. Progress across each mode, reuniting your lost kin!

Find the Text! (MASK, 31st Jul, $3.99) - Train your eyes and mind by spotting the one character that doesn't belong! This picture puzzle game offers a fun way to sharpen your focus and challenge your brain.

Galaxy Roll (Entity3, 26th Jul, $1.99) - Galaxy Roll drops you into a sleek, cosmic world where your reflexes are the only thing standing between survival and the void. Controlling a rolling cube on a floating isometric track, you’ll dodge deadly gaps and lethal spikes using nothing more than the triggers on your controller.

GROOVE COASTER FUTURE PERFORMERS (TAITO, 31st Jul, $49.99) - Groove Coaster is a rhythm game where you play along while racing down tracks that twist and turn to the music. With dynamic sound and light effects, you’ll feel completely immersed—as if you’ve stepped into a world of music and are performing right inside it!

Hidden Object Bundle (Soroka Games, 26th Jul, $14.99) - Snug Finder - is a beautiful hidden object game. Become a finder and try to find all objects, but be careful, sometimes it’s not that easy. Immerse yourself in a wonderful game with lovely illustrations, gorgeous sounds and cozy atmosphere. Spend hours on 36 amazing levels with over 300 hidden objects.

Holo’s Hanafuda (Gemdrops, 31st Jul, $24.99) - The ultra-popular Japanese VTuber group hololive takes on the world of traditional Japanese card games in Holo's Hanafuda!

Hotel Simulator (Console Labs, 30th Jul, $4.99) - Step into the exciting world of hotel management with Hotel Simulator! Start with a small hotel and transform it into a luxurious five-star resort. Take control of every detail—design and furnish rooms, manage daily operations, and ensure your guests have an unforgettable stay.

ION Shift (Flynns Arcade, 31st Jul, $5.99) - In this hardcore 2D platformer game, players take control of alien creature navigating a vast and menacing space ship. The objective is simple: survive against all odds. The ship is crawling with hostile soldiers, deadly turrets, and laser drones that are constantly on the lookout.

Korean Drone Flying Tour Hangang Park (14Dimension, 31st Jul, $1.00) - This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage shot by a real flying drone. There is no up, down, left or right direction control, only the control to increase or decrease the drone speed. You can also change the drone's flight mode from Normal, Sport, and Eco to any of the 3.

Korean Drone Flying Tour Odong-do Dragon Cave (14Dimension, 26th Jul, $1.00) - This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage shot by a real flying drone. There is no up, down, left or right direction control, only the control to increase or decrease the drone speed.

Mini Wheels Racers - Turbo Toy Playground (SUCCESS GAMES, 1st Aug, $7.99) - Get ready for a thrilling adventure in the colorful world of toy cars! Race through vibrant playgrounds packed with loops, ramps, and daring obstacles. Choose from a variety of charming cars, each with unique traits, and master dynamic tracks to outpace AI opponents.

Missing Owner! (MASK, 31st Jul, $3.99) - Train your brain as you search for specific characters hidden in charming city-themed illustrations! This casual picture puzzle game is perfect for players of all ages who enjoy a light mental challenge.

Morgan: Metal Detective (subSilico, 30th Jul, $17.00) - Relax, explore and experience that childlike sense of wonder as you skip around the island. Traverse the island at your own pace, steadily solving the mystery your Grandpa couldn’t.

Motel Owner Simulator (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Embark on a thrilling journey with Motel Owner Simulator, where you become a savvy motel manager! Take control of every detail, from designing inviting rooms to running a successful hospitality business. Decorate interiors, rent out rooms, expand your property, and maximize profits.

NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound (Dotemu, 31st Jul, $24.99) - From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now KOEI TECMO GAMES) NINJA GAIDEN series from the classic era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure. (Note: We're working on a review of Ninja Gaiden, so stay tuned for our verdict!)

Paws and Whiskers (BD Games, 31st Jul, $4.99) - Expand your pack, organize, combine, and store magical summoning stones, and build an unstoppable Legion of Cats! Your choices shape the story's ending – forge your own path! Choose Your Hero, Forge Your Fate:Pick your champion and power them up on your journey!

Pinedrop Vale (Downmeadowstreet, 2nd Aug, $5.99) - Step into the quiet world of Pinedrop Vale, a peaceful forest nestled between the mountains and the mist. As a curious traveler, you explore the gentle wilderness—wandering through pine-covered trails, mossy ruins, and forgotten cabins—each with its own hidden charm. No rush. No danger. Just the joy of discovering a world steeped in calm mystery.

Pockettohiro (Ratalaika Games, 1st Aug, $9.99) - Be prepared to discover a huge open world to explore, with secrets and surprises in every corner. Embark on hidden dungeons, forge bonds with villagers and help them solve their problems, discover useful items to progress in your adventure, release imprisoned heroes, and unite them to your cause. Will these little heroes be able to restore peace to the kingdom?

Rookie Basketball Shoots (Pix Arts, 1st Aug, $7.99) - Step up to the free throw line and prove your skills in Rookie Basketball Shoots. Whether you're playing solo against the device or challenging a friend in local multiplayer, it's all about precision, timing, and mastering the court.

SCP Foundation: Universe Horror (Great Ave Games, 29th Jul, $9.99) - Dive into the terrifying world of the SCP Foundation: Universe Horror, where anomalous creatures and paranormal phenomena threaten reality itself. As a member of the secretive Foundation, your mission is to contain, study, and survive encounters with the unexplained.

Spell Disk (Sunpeak Games, 31st Jul, $14.99) - Spell Disk is a rogue-lite action game with a unique synergy building mechanic so that your runs can never be the same. Strategize and create your own spell combo synergies to blast through enemies on your way! Each run is unique, so you must plan out how to build your power.

Spy Drops (RAINYFROG, 31st Jul, $14.99) - A retro ’90s spy game in the 21st century Sneak behind enemy lines and complete your covert operation of gathering intel, installing spy devices, and rescuing prisoners. Only you can save the world from slipping into the dark ages! Infiltrate enemy bases and outsmart enemies as you navigate hostile territory. But be careful, one wrong move, and your mission’s blown. So stay quiet, stay sharp, and definitely don’t let them hear your footsteps…

Sunberry Valley (Downmeadowstreet, 26th Jul, $5.99) - Step into the golden sunlight of Sunberry Valley, a tranquil open-world experience designed for quiet exploration and gentle discovery. Stroll through sun-drenched meadows, whispering forests, and crumbling ruins as you uncover the secrets of a place untouched by time.

Sunrest Oasis (Downmeadowstreet, 27th Jul, $4.99) - Journey into the endless sands of Sunrest Oasis, a vast and mysterious desert where ruins rise from the dunes and secrets lie buried beneath the scorching sun. As a lone traveler, you must explore colossal ancient structures and uncover the path forward! Each level is a challenge of discovery: find the next hidden entrance, navigate cryptic halls, and push deeper toward the heart of the desert.

The Aquarium does not dance (Frontier Works, 1st Aug, $19.99) - Navigate your way through an aquarium overrun by gruesome creatures known as creepies and unravel its hidden mysteries. With each riddle you solve, you’ll find yourself one step closer to uncovering the chilling truth of Bianca Aquarium. Your choices affect the outcome of the game, so choose wisely.

The Organized Capy God (Fuz Games, 1st Aug, $5.00) - The Organized Capy God is a relaxing game in which you help a friendly capybara organize all his items while trying to reunite with his family! Once everything is in order, Capy God will ask you for certain items to fill the world he was creating. But don't worry!

The Wizard of Bug (Sanuk, 31st Jul, $12.99) - In that moment you somehow are magically able to solve a seemingly impossible challenge. . . A feeling of omnipotence washes over you, and you suddenly feel like you've become a great wizard! Over 100 stages of puzzle after puzzle filled chambers that appear before you ceaselessly. A novel puzzle game that anyone can have fun solving, but also makes anyone scratch their head and ponder!

Time Flies (Panic, 31st Jul, $14.99) - In Time Flies, you’re a fly - your life is short, but your bucket list is long! Learn an instrument, read a book, become rich, get drunk, or make someone smile. And if you don’t feel like pursuing your goals, you can just relax, clean your wings, and listen to music. Make the best of the time you have left, because we’re all going to die. - Read our Time Flies review