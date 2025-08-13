Since the arrival of Game-Key Cards on the Switch 2, there has been ongoing discussion about the future of third-party physical releases. Even during the Switch generation, certain hard copy releases didn't always live up to expectations, opting to include a download code instead of the actual game.

Fortunately, some companies are still making an effort, and with this in mind, there are reports today that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy is now available as a proper physical release on the original Switch platform after all this time.

This information comes from an Amazon listing for North America, with the box art no longer including a small banner mentioning download requirements. According to the same page, the release of this version was last month, and the page for the Switch release requiring a download is still live (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything).

You can see the 'before' and 'after' shots in the social post below, which asks who will "take one for the team" and find out if this is actually the real deal by ordering a copy. Notably, it's also cheaper than the existing version requiring a download.





So there's a new Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition Trilogy physical release for Switch that doesn't have the "Download required" banner on the box art 👀Finally complete on game card?? Who is gonna take one for the team and order it from Amazon? August 12, 2025

Although this is just a single listing, it's already got quite a lot of attention from Switch owners who have wanted a physical version with no downloads required to play. If this listing is accurate, hopefully, it comes with the more recent updates by the developer 'Video Games Deluxe', who took over from the 'Grove Street Games' port team.