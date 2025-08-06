It's been another solid year for arcade racing fans on Nintendo platforms so far, and there's even more to come...

The independent studio 3DCloud has announced Formula Legends will be racing onto the original Switch later this year on 18th September 2025 for £19.99 / $19.99 / €19.99.

This new title, offering a "mixture of arcade and sim-focused racing gameplay" which "emulates the last seventy years" of the world's premier motorsport - including the tracks, drivers, teams, and cars, which are all "playfully inspired by racing's past and present".

There's also a Switch eShop demo "coming later this month", so be on the lookout for that. This demo includes two game modes (custom and time attack), two tracks (Belgium and Hungary), three iconic racing eras, new extreme weather, fully customisable gameplay and new camera modes.

Apart from a Switch release, this title is also coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If we hear anything about a Switch 2 version, we'll let you know.