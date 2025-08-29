Nintendo has been celebrating Kirby in all sorts of ways recently, and apart from the return of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on the Switch 2 this week, it's also been restocking its online shops with some goodies.

The item above, which first appeared in 2022, might not be the most exciting, but hey – we're sure some fans out there will appreciate "shopping bag" Kirby. You can get this "exclusive" My Nintendo Store product in the US and Canada for 600 Platinum Points (thanks for the heads up, Wario64).

Here's a bit more about it, along with another look. One other thing to note is shipping fees apply.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Shopping Bag - This handy reusable bag features Kirby looking ready to transform to mouthful mode… perfect for shopping! Size: 23" x 16” (folded – 5 x 5”)

This follows some news about an update to the My Nintendo Store in Australia and New Zealand, which added all sorts of Kirby merchandise.