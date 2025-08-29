Recently, it was Street Fighter 6 content appearing in Monster Hunter Wilds, and now Capcom is flipping this crossover around.

The developer will be bringing the hunt to its latest Street Fighter entry, dressing the fighters up with new EX colours, "new gears" and more. This limited-time event will be taking place between 1st September 2025 and 30th September 2025.

Here's some PR about what exactly you can expect, and you can see it all in motion in the video above:

The guild authorizes a special collaboration between Street Fighter 6 and Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest installments in both of these iconic franchises! All players who log in during the event period will get special collab items! The Shop will also be stocked with special EX colors for Blanka, Akuma, Manon, Cammy, and Ken inspired by some wild creatures. During this event, the Battle Hub will also get a new makeover while we run a special Street Voter event. Finally, the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Fighting Pass will return for the collab!"

As noted, the game's online Battle Hub is also getting a themed makeover, and the 20th Anniversary Monster Hunter Fighter Pass will be making a return, so join in on the festivities while you can.

This follows on from the recent release of the DLC fighter Sagat, with multiple other characters also on the way as part of the Season 3 update. When we see and hear more about these additional fighters joining the roster, we'll let you know.

Although there's no word about Monster Hunter Wilds making its way to the Switch 2, Capcom did recently announce Monster Hunter Stories 3 for the platform. It will be arriving on Nintendo's new hardware at some point in 2026.