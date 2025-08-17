Mattel has already released a whole bunch of Mario Kart vehicles and next up is a "special edition" Pauline release, which was originally revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

It's arriving on 26th September 2025 and will be available for $22.00 / £20.00, with pre-orders now live.

It comes with the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Pauline, the vehicle body colour is "Rhodamine red", it's got a premium packaging style (and is packaged in a "displayble window box"), and the scale is 1:64.

Here are some more details from the official Mattel Creations website:

"Our special-edition Pauline figure, joining our line for the first time, is ready to take on the world of Hot Wheels Mario Kart. Racing on Moonview Highway in the Badwagon Kart, she speeds through the city while rocking her signature sparkly red dress and black heels. This daring and dazzling mayor of New Donk City is ready to zoom past the competition."

This follows on from Pauline's recent appearances in the Switch 2 exclusives Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza.