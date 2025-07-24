Koei Tecmo unveiled its new Musou game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment earlier this year for the Switch 2.

If you're wondering how development is tracking, the latest update is the Switch 2 title has just been rated by the classification board in Brazil.

This information comes from Universo Nintendo (via My Nintendo News), with the outlet suggesting an update about this game could be coming very soon.

"The game here was rated "over 12 years old", despite Nintendo's request that it be classified as "over 10"."

The previous title Age of Calamity was rated 'T' for 'Teen' and contained fantasy violence along with in-game purchases.

According to Nintendo, this follow-up is scheduled to arrive "this winter" although some official online pages currently list 'TBD'.

As previously revealed, this game will take place before Tears of the Kingdom and is set to feature the classic 'Warriors' gameplay. Here's a bit extra about it from Nintendo: