Koei Tecmo unveiled its new Musou game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment earlier this year for the Switch 2.
If you're wondering how development is tracking, the latest update is the Switch 2 title has just been rated by the classification board in Brazil.
This information comes from Universo Nintendo (via My Nintendo News), with the outlet suggesting an update about this game could be coming very soon.
"The game here was rated "over 12 years old", despite Nintendo's request that it be classified as "over 10"."
The previous title Age of Calamity was rated 'T' for 'Teen' and contained fantasy violence along with in-game purchases.
According to Nintendo, this follow-up is scheduled to arrive "this winter" although some official online pages currently list 'TBD'.
As previously revealed, this game will take place before Tears of the Kingdom and is set to feature the classic 'Warriors' gameplay. Here's a bit extra about it from Nintendo:
"Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the newest title in the Hyrule Warriors series and is developed by Koei-Tecmo Games with support from Nintendo. The game features epic battles against hordes of enemies as it tells the untold story from Hyrule's distant past of the Imprisoning War that ultimately led to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fans of the Legend of Zelda series and players of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can experience the thrill of battle and this canonical tale featuring Princess Zelda, King Rauru, and other familiar characters. Fight for Hyrule’s future when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment comes to Nintendo Switch 2 this winter."