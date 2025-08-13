Since the arrival of Game-Key Cards on the Switch 2, there has been ongoing discussion about the future of third-party physical releases. Even during the Switch generation, certain hard copy releases didn't always live up to expectations, opting to include a download code instead of the actual game.

Fortunately, some companies are still making an effort, and with this in mind, there's news today that Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy is now available as a proper physical release on the original Switch platform after all this time.

This information is based on a listing spotted on Amazon, with the box art no longer including a small banner mentioning download requirements. According to the same page, the release of this version was last month, and the page for the Switch release requiring a download is still live (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything). You can see the 'before' and 'after' shots in the social post below:





Finally complete on game card?? Who is gonna take one for the team and order it from Amazon? #ad pic.twitter.com/EoQVbGuj8b So there's a new Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition Trilogy physical release for Switch that doesn't have the "Download required" banner on the box art 👀Finally complete on game card?? Who is gonna take one for the team and order it from Amazon? https://t.co/T19oKOXjTf August 12, 2025

Although this is just a single listing, it's already got quite a lot of attention from Switch owners who have wanted a proper physical version of this collection that didn't require a download. If this listing is accurate, hopefully, it comes with the more recent updates by the developer 'Video Games Deluxe', who took over from the 'Grove Street Games' port team.