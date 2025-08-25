Shawn Layden, formerly the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America and Executive Vice President and COO of Sony Network Entertainment International, has come out in praise of Nintendo for being the most in-touch with its fan base.
In an interview with HipHopGamer (via GamesRadar+), Layden says that the reason Nintendo hasn't suffered from the same amount of slowdown as other publishers post-Covid is because the company has "been very intentional in what lane they play in," by specifically focusing on "who their fans are and what their fans want."
Layden believes that "No one is more in touch with their fan base than Nintendo. Even PlayStation was never this in touch with the fan base as Nintendo is" and that as gaming sales and revenues climbed during the pandemic, other publishers decided to chase the "curve" by hiring more people.
When lockdown restrictions ended, however, Layden says that Nintendo anticipated the drop-off: "They stayed on course. They had their plan. They're moving their plan. So they didn’t have to suffer the peaks and valleys so much as if you're chasing the opportunity."
"They just know what their opportunity is. They see it. They understand it better than anyone else. And they go for it and they do it really well." You can watch the full interview below.
Of course, whether you agree with Layden's opinion is another thing, but the Switch 2 is delivering early days with multiple genres and returning icons. Metroid Prime 4 is due to launch this year, Donkey Kong Bananza saw DK return in his first-grand new game in over a decade, and Kirby Air Riders is a surprise sequel to a GameCube favourite, so we'll see whether this continues into the new console's life.
I wouldn't really say that being in touch with fans is why they're succeeding(because let's face it - they're rather of touch in a few big ways). If anything I'd say their current success can be attributed to their strong staff retention and institutional knowledge.
StarFox, F-Zero, Golden Sun, Wario Land fans huddled and crying in a corner.
I think Switch 2 up to now is very underwhelming tbh. They’ve stuck with more of the same which is great to a degree.
I will play all of the Nintendo 1st party IP on Switch 2 but I can’t see me playing much else on it because I can play other games cheaper and with better performance.
I would totally have agreed up until the launch of the S2.
I think it will come good but I think the whole launch feels pretty out of touch with the enthusiast base.
Sometimes I think Nintendo is in touch with their fanbase. Other times, they just leave me shaking my head.
He makes a good point, Nintendo is much more "in touch" with their fanbase than PlayStation and ESPECIALLY Xbox, but even then, they aren't that in touch with their fans lol.
He never takes his clown shoes off. The same businessman claiming that prices of games should have increased more.
In before someone calls this out because Nintendo didn't meet their personal demands of a new F-Zero, Mother 3 remake, the return of a series that apparently is forgotten except for everyone who keeps mentioning it and Waluigi in Smash.
And of course when they say 'fans' they're mostly talking about themselves personally
Oh yeah they’re SUPER in touch with their fanbase! Just ask any of the lawyers they send to people’s houses on a daily basis!
I think it's worth noting the distinction between being in touch with the fans and being in touch with consumers in general.
Think of the way Nintendo paces their Directs, the way Goldeneye was revealed, revealing the Director of Kirby Air Riders as a selling point.
Of course there are other scenarios where they've missed the mark but there's definitely truth in this statement before anyone writes it off.
Game key cards, the Switch Joy Con scandal, higher game prices, etc... Yeah they are really in "touch" with their fans.😐
Sure, kinda.
They still make finely polished* games that can be enjoyed by players of all ages.
But it’s not like they’ve got their finger on the pulse of gaming. They make plenty of dumb mistakes as well and can be quite tone deaf or even hostile towards their consumers as well.
But here’s the big difference: Nintendo makes games that they themselves would want to, and do play. You ask the CEO of EA, Microsoft, Former Activision CEO, Ubisoft, and other such publishers if they play video games and once you filter all the marketing fluff out, they’ll tell you no.
to think of it this guy gave a greenlight to all the awfull games.
like concord and fair games and marathon.
Alot of that is because Nintendo is not interested in the live service bubble/trend. They’re audience knows the company for releasing traditional games and alot of their games have celebrated their predecessor’s spirit and legacy.
In touch with their fan base? Excuse me, Nintendo? Lol. Maybe with their shareholders but definitely not with their fans.
They're so in touch with their fans, Kouichi Kawamoto called me last night just to say "good night." I thought that was really sweet. I told him I had to go to bed because in the morning we're doing a Mario Kart fundraiser for kids with cleft palate. He didn't say anything and dropped the call.
What a sweet guy.
@AllBLK not every Switch owner is that in tune with the industry. Shawn is right to a point. Some of their fans and consumers are content, but the vocal group is the minority who feel everything the company does should appeal to them. It’s the same issue Apple is dealing with for their products; and it’s not the crazy (they were quieted down during the Intel transition).
More than that I'd say Nintendo is in touch with what matters first and foremost: the games themselves (the overall quality of their games speaks for itself) and their creators (there are good reasons why they're the third most sought-after employer in Japan for example) - as much as I wish they were better when it comes to other aspects, overall I can't help but commend them for that and even more so when unfortunately way too many gaming companies have lost sight of that... if they ever cared in the first place, of course!
Damned by faint praise.
The fans hate that Nintendo don’t give them the titles they want. And rely to heavily on Mario and Zelda
I perceive this to be more or less true. Some of the compromises that they have made have alienated various groups of gamers, but each first party Nintendo Direct is celebrated like a party amongst the fans. When Im watching, I’m texting my friends in real time because it’s so exciting to share - as I imagine many others are. To make the opposite claim that Nintendo doesn’t understand its fans would be wildly inaccurate, but everyone has different interests and priorities, and clearly not everyone feels heard by the Big N, but collectively, it seems to generally know what we will buy.
The definition of fan and the (obsessive) degree of their fanhood should also be taken into account here … I’m certain that many of the very vocal nitpickers that are trolling the online spaces (who of course see themselves as the only true fans) are rather seen as a toxic byproduct and not taken too much into consideration.
Yeah, I told Nintendo I dislike forced intermissions in MKW and game keycards, they told me that I'm not fan enough.
Nintendo is arguably the most out of touch company when it comes to gaming. At least in the big 3. They're still a decade or more when it comes to online features, hardware wise they're still behind (though it's more excusable since the switch is portable), and they've consistently just being the most anti consumer out of the big 3 companies.
The success Nintendo is still getting has to be attributed by the quality of their games and brand loyalty. Nintendo at least knows that.
Game key cards anyone? I don’t think so
Technically it’s their lawyers who are usually in touch with the fans, but I can see what he means.
Download codes
More stick drift
Price hikes
Non OLED screen on switch 2
Poor emulation of gamecube games
Anti-game preservation
These were deliberate choices made by nintendo specifically against what the fans requested.
Yep, that's why Nintendo jumped on patching the Xenoblade games immediately for Switch 2!
Oh, wait...
Reads to me like a comment designed to bridge ties between the two companies and glad-hand each other. Nintendo are no more or less in touch with their fan base than any other company that wants to sell stuff to people.
I think this person is out of their mind. What a time to say Nintendo is in touch with it fanbase.... Pretty much everything they have done since the Switch 2 launch has been backwards, irritating or just plain meh... I think this person needs to think about what they are saying, as it is, Nintendo is the most out of touch it's been with its fanbase since the Wii-U.
They're in touch except when you ask a very small vocal subset who will never come to grips with their being a very small subset.
He got it right they anticipated the dip after the pandemic. Nintendo's toy company roots aid them best in not oversaturating the market. They have the resources to have made five more 2D Metroids or pumped every IP they own at least once but they keep it all even handed and don't overextend.
Dude's about 10 years too late with that statement.
Maybe you can say that, but it really does depend on who you ask. What Nintendo Gamer is not being tailored to? Because you will get a different answer every time.
@Coalescence Right! This is what happens when you have a vision and a plan and just stay the course. It takes discipline. You have to be willing to keep your head down and work on what you know is right for your vision even while you are ridiculed for being wrong or behind or whatever else.
There are very few companies in the world willing to operate this way. Most of the ones I can name are insanely successful. And never once did Layden say "Nintendo is perfect and makes everyone happy." Obviously some of you are offended and took it that way though lol.
He isn't exactly wrong... Their biggest fans still love them. "Everyman" on the other hand... But hey, at least the company itself is less awful than some others who fire people willy nilly
@Erigen Kid Icarus fans don't even get a corner to huddle in, we got kicked outside 😭
Nintendo is the last company still acting on an older philosophy of video games. Everybody who has a problem with modern gaming winds up in the Nintendo camp, giving Nintendo a stable core audience. I used to be an all-console gamer but now I only play on Nintendo, simply because I’m not interested in what the other platforms are offering. The value proposition doesn’t work for me.
A fan is someone who likes and supports something/someone, all the while being free to stop and part ways once this affection comes to an end. Modern "fandom" on the other hand is taking intellectual ownership of something/someone and therefore feeling entitled to bully them into submission should they dare deviate from a very narrow set of preconceptions. Nintendo caters to the former.
@MSaturn I fully agree!
But how does that compare to fan perception of other platforms? Maybe they're the least egregious of the options.
Nintendo treats the fans like part of their big family and i love them for it!
The fans that either [praise every step they make as if they could do no wrong], or [turn on them on a dime and blame them for everything wrong with the gaming industry while singing praises to their new god Steam just because they never bothered to play another console in their life until they decided to throw a tantrum]?
Those fans?
Or do they mean the Nintendo enjoyers who just [really like it when Nintendo does Nintendo things]?
@Coalescence
Exactly this. You ask people who aren't hardcore fans, and Nintendo is doing what people want, plenty of games, especially well loved titles releasing regularly. A high quality bar for most releases, and a focus on fun gameplay.
It's only people like us who are too far down the rabbit hole that you hear screaming about game-key cards
Psh, tell that to this comments section.
