Nintendo has announced that Fitness Boxing 2 will be taken off of the eShop later this year.

On 23rd November 2025 at 23:59, it will no longer be possible to buy the Nintendo-published game from the digital storefront. If you already own the game digitally, you'll be able to redownload it.

At the time of writing, this has only been confirmed by Nintendo UK on X, but we imagine other regions will follow suit. No reason has been given for the removal, but fans speculate that it's due to the licenses for some in-game music running out.

This happened with the first Fitness Boxing game back in 2023, but just like that game you can also pick up a physical copy.

Presumably, Fitness Boxing 3 is safe for now, but given that this has happened with the first two games, it wouldn't be surprising if 3 was removed later down the line.

Do you have Fitness Boxing 2? Will you be grabbing it off the eShop before it's removed? Let us know in the comments.