If you've got a new year's resolution to get fit, then you might want to check out the Switch exclusive Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. Nintendo has today announced it will be adding "3 new paid DLC additions" to the workout game in the near future.

EDM Workout and Rock Workout will add 6 new songs to the game, and there'll be 3 three nature scenery backgrounds added with the Nature Stages DLC.





January 25, 2023

Along with this, it's also reminded fitness fanatics about the Version 1.2.0 update - which added Leo as an instructor. Here are the full patch notes for this update, courtesy of the Nintendo support page:

Fitness Boxing 2 - Ver. 1.2.0