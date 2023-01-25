If you've got a new year's resolution to get fit, then you might want to check out the Switch exclusive Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise. Nintendo has today announced it will be adding "3 new paid DLC additions" to the workout game in the near future.
EDM Workout and Rock Workout will add 6 new songs to the game, and there'll be 3 three nature scenery backgrounds added with the Nature Stages DLC.
Along with this, it's also reminded fitness fanatics about the Version 1.2.0 update - which added Leo as an instructor. Here are the full patch notes for this update, courtesy of the Nintendo support page:
Fitness Boxing 2 - Ver. 1.2.0
- New Instructor
- A brand-new instructor, Leo, has been added.
- Additional Features
- "Remove Blocking" was added under Daily Workout in the Settings menu.
- "Auto-Score Blocking" was added under Action Assist in the Settings menu.
- You can now customize the order of songs on the Song List screen.
- You can now check the courses you've played on the Exercise results screen.
- A shortcut button for players to enter their weight on the lounge screen has now been set.
- Stability of game was improved, including below revisions:
- Fixed an error where the Timing Adjust settings did not correctly function during continuous exercises.
- Removed an event that encouraged quitting after 30 minutes have passed. Made it so that an error caused by this event where continuous days of Daily Workout stops will no longer trigger.
- Fixed a bug where the player's weight was not recorded when playing across two days.
- Adjusted the movements of instructors for a number of exercises.
- Fixed a bug where, under certain circumstances, times during summer were not correctly reflected.