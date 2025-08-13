Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is the gift that keeps on giving, with Maximum Entertainment and developer Secret Base today adding two more playable characters to the beat 'em up as a free DLC update.

This time it's the "Evil Marian" and "Super Anubis", which follow on from the release of Jeff and Abore earlier this year in April. Here's the official rundown about each fighter:

Evil Marian - Once a trusted ally, Marian is now under the grip of an unknown, malevolent force. Cold and distant, she floats above the ground, lashing out with psychic blasts and violent telekinesis. Her eyes are vacant, her voice devoid of emotion—something ancient has taken hold of her...and it’s not letting go.

Super Anubis - For years, whispers claimed Anubis was a fraud, a cult figure with no true power. But now, Super Anubis has emerged: levitating, glowing, and summoning dark forces beyond comprehension. The question lingers—was he a fake all along...or a prophet finally revealed?

As part of this release, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon is currently on sale on Switch and Steam for 65% off. Since its original release in July 2023, this title has also received multiple other game updates bolstering the character roster and adding online play.

