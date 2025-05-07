Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Update [ ]: The character 1 & 2 DLC for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is now officially available as a free update.

Once again, it adds Jeff and Abore. There's also an eShop sale on this game in select locations, reducing it from $24.99 down to $9.99. This sale will end later this month on 18th May 2025 and the game has a file size listing of 1.6GB for both the Switch and Switch 2.

You can check out the latest trailer for this free update in the video above.

Original Story: [Tue 18th Mar, 2025 02:30 GMT]: If you love beat 'em ups on the Switch and haven't tried out Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons just yet, now might be the time to finally give it a go.

Maximum Entertainment has announced there's some new "free DLC" on the way in the form of two new fighters Jeff and Abore. These two characters will be joining this April, so when they drop, we'll be sure to let you know. Here's a description of each character:

Jeff - "A childhood rival of the Lee brothers, Jeff trained alongside them in the martial art Sōsetsuken. But as his skills lagged behind, jealousy grew. Determined to surpass Billy and Jimmy, Jeff abandoned his noble path and embraced the streets, merging Karate with Sōsetsuken to develop a dangerous, unpredictable fighting style."

Abore - "A massive ex-soldier with a stoic demeanor, Abore fights with raw power and unwavering calm. His incredible strength and resilience have led some to wonder: is he a man, or something more? The quiet brawler offers no answers, only crushing blows."

This title originally made its debut for the Switch in July 2023 and has received multiple free updates since then bolstering the playable character roster and also adding online play. You can learn more about it in our review here on Nintendo Life. In brief: