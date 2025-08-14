Rue Valley, a narrative RPG heavily inspired by Disco Elysium, has been confirmed for the Switch in addition to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

No release date has been set at the time of writing, but we're keeping a close eye on this one. It looks pretty awesome; definitely a little more upbeat and comedic than what Disco Elysium offered, but still retaining some of the same DNA.

Publisher Owlcat Games has also announced a collaboration with Movember, a leading men's health charity, aiming "to showcase how the immersive power of gaming can be used to explore mental health in new and meaningful ways".

YouTube Video

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube830k

Here's a look at the key themes of the collaboration:

- Meeting Players Where They Are: Using gaming as a familiar non‑clinical space, Rue Valley provides a natural approach to promote mental wellbeing.

- Gaming as Connection and Healing: Through the dynamic narrative and compelling characters, players are encouraged to reflect and engage in meaningful conversations.

- Normalizing Therapy: Rue Valley’s thoughtful approach to storytelling helps players explore what therapy can feel like in a safe, immersive way.

Meanwhile, the game itself will see you craft your own personality traits as you look to break free from a time loop and discover the secrets of Rue Valley. It's got the same isometric presentation as Disco Elysium, and a lot of the narrative elements definitely remind us of our exploits as Lieutenant Harrier "Harry" Du Bois.

Meanwhile, ex-Disco Elysium staff have since formed a new studio called Longdue, and are hard at work creating a spiritual successor to the critically-acclaimed CRPG.

What are your thoughts on Rue Valley? Are you excited to see it on Switch? Let us know with a comment.