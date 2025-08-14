Rue Valley, a narrative RPG heavily inspired by Disco Elysium, has been confirmed for the Switch in addition to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

No release date has been set at the time of writing, but we're keeping a close eye on this one. It looks pretty awesome; definitely a little more upbeat and comedic than what Disco Elysium offered, but still retaining some of the same DNA.

Publisher Owlcat Games has also announced a collaboration with Movember, a leading men's health charity, aiming "to showcase how the immersive power of gaming can be used to explore mental health in new and meaningful ways".

Here's a look at the key themes of the collaboration:

- Meeting Players Where They Are: Using gaming as a familiar non‑clinical space, Rue Valley provides a natural approach to promote mental wellbeing. - Gaming as Connection and Healing: Through the dynamic narrative and compelling characters, players are encouraged to reflect and engage in meaningful conversations. - Normalizing Therapy: Rue Valley’s thoughtful approach to storytelling helps players explore what therapy can feel like in a safe, immersive way.

Meanwhile, the game itself will see you craft your own personality traits as you look to break free from a time loop and discover the secrets of Rue Valley. It's got the same isometric presentation as Disco Elysium, and a lot of the narrative elements definitely remind us of our exploits as Lieutenant Harrier "Harry" Du Bois.

Meanwhile, ex-Disco Elysium staff have since formed a new studio called Longdue, and are hard at work creating a spiritual successor to the critically-acclaimed CRPG.