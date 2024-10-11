A new studio called Longdue has been formed by developers from ZA/UM, Bungie, Rockstar, and Brave at Night with the intention to create a 'spiritual successor' to the critically-acclaimed CRPG Disco Elysium.

Precious few details regarding the project are available at the moment bar a single piece of concept art which you can view below, but the project is said to continue the legacy of Disco Elysium while also introducing a new, groundbreaking ‘psychogeographic RPG’ mechanic. Essentially, it means that your decisions in the game will not only affect the people around you, but also the environment, with your charatcer's psyche constantly shifting with the landscape around you.

Now, we know what you're probably thinking, but no, the key creative leads behind Disco Elysium - namely Robert Kurvitz and Aleksander Rostov - are not involved with this project. Longdue is not in a position to provide more information at this time, but will reveal more details on the game's progress at a later date.

Narrative Director Grant Roberts had the following to say:

“At Longdue, we're inspired by decades of classic RPGs, from Ultima and Wizardry, through Fallout and Planescape, to the justifiably adored Disco Elysium. We're excited to continue that legacy with another narrative-first, psychological RPG, where the interplay between inner worlds and external landscapes is the beating heart of the experience. We're building a world-class team for a world-class game that will tell a world-class story, and we can't wait to show you more.”

Finally, let's check out the key points from this initial announcement:

● Spiritual Successor to Disco Elysium: Longdue’s debut project is developed with key creatives from the original Disco Elysium team and contributors to the unreleased sequel, carrying forward the thoughtful, narrative-first approach that defined its predecessor.

● Psychological Depth and Player Choice: The game explores the intricate relationship between mind and environment, offering players a story-driven experience where their choices shape both the world and its characters.

● Creative Pedigree with a Fresh Vision: Drawing inspiration from Disco Elysium, Planescape: Torment, and other classic RPGs, Longdue is crafting a new experience that blends established traditions with its own innovative ideas.

● Honoring a Legacy, Carving a New Path: Announced on the fifth anniversary of Disco Elysium, Longdue’s first project honors the cRPG canon while establishing itself as a steady and dependable voice in the future of isometric RPG design.

As soon as we hear more on Longdue's intriguing project, we'll be sure to relay it as soon as possible.