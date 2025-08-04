Atari has announced that its new retro-inspired metroidvania Adventure of Samsara will launch on the Switch next month on 4th September 2025.

Loosely based on the 2600 title Adventure from creator Warren Robinett, Adventure of Samsara looks pretty awesome and we're really digging the whole retro vibe. But to be honest, we're still struggling somewhat to see the connection to the 1980 original beyond a couple of dragons and whatnot.

Though to be fair, Adventure's visuals were so basic at the time, you could interpret the presentation in a number of different ways, so we're going to hold off on our final judgement until next month. To reiterate, it does look really cool; lots of neat little abilities to discover and boss characters to vanquish.

Let's remind ourselves of the key features:

- Metroidvania Exploration – Explore 10 unique biomes, from frozen wastes to industrial labs, each filled with distinct enemies, hazards and hidden upgrades.

- Classic Gameplay Feel – With classic gameplay and twisted 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara evokes the timeless feel of games like Prince of Persia (1989) while offering something entirely new.

- Original Worldbuilding – Immerse yourself in an expansive, interdimensional fantasy world with a deep, spiritual lore.

- Adventure Easter Eggs – The game features nods to the original Adventure, with familiar structures, enemies, and references that reward both new and returning players.

- Collectibles – Hidden collectibles boost health, mana, damage, and flasks, while dozens of augments let players customize their playstyle.

Atari is also cooking up a revival of Fatal Run with Fatal Run 2089, a combat-focused racer due to launch on the Switch later this year. Digital Eclipse, a subsidiary of Atari, is working on the final touches to the upcoming Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection on Switch and Switch 2, which looks absolutely awesome.