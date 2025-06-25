Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 824k

Atari has announced that Fatal Run 2089, the upcoming racing revival for the Switch, will launch in Fall 2025.

The accompanying gameplay trailer gives us a fresh look at the new post-apocalyptic racer from developer MNSTR Studio, and we have to say, it's looking pretty decent so far. There's definitely a pretty heavy Mad Max vibe to the whole thing, and the brief snippets of dialogue sequences give us a good taste of the story.

We have to admit though, looking at the key features below, 20 levels doesn't really sound like a lot on paper. We might have to get a bit more context as to how long each one lasts and whether it's somewhat comparable to a proper race course you might see in a Mario Kart game, for example.

Hopefully we'll get a couple more good glimpses at the game ahead of its launch later this year, but we're certainly intrigued, at least.

- 20 levels across four landscapes with branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces - Four larger-than-life boss fights that will each provide a unique challenge to players - Classic arcade progression challenges you to beat the clock, or ARC decay, or it’s back to the start - 63 different enhancements that can be dropped or appear in shops and 27 randomized add variety and unpredictability to each run - 4 co-pilots with different skills and personalities add extra character to your adventure and ways to shape your playstyle - Tailor your approach to one of seven vehicles with distinct performance characteristics: weave in and out of danger with a light ride or barrel through enemies with a heavy one. But you can only choose one car per run, no mid-trip switching.

