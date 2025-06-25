Atari has announced that Fatal Run 2089, the upcoming racing revival for the Switch, will launch in Fall 2025.

The accompanying gameplay trailer gives us a fresh look at the new post-apocalyptic racer from developer MNSTR Studio, and we have to say, it's looking pretty decent so far. There's definitely a pretty heavy Mad Max vibe to the whole thing, and the brief snippets of dialogue sequences give us a good taste of the story.

We have to admit though, looking at the key features below, 20 levels doesn't really sound like a lot on paper. We might have to get a bit more context as to how long each one lasts and whether it's somewhat comparable to a proper race course you might see in a Mario Kart game, for example.

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube824k
Watch on YouTube

Hopefully we'll get a couple more good glimpses at the game ahead of its launch later this year, but we're certainly intrigued, at least.

- 20 levels across four landscapes with branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces

- Four larger-than-life boss fights that will each provide a unique challenge to players

- Classic arcade progression challenges you to beat the clock, or ARC decay, or it’s back to the start

- 63 different enhancements that can be dropped or appear in shops and 27 randomized add variety and unpredictability to each run

- 4 co-pilots with different skills and personalities add extra character to your adventure and ways to shape your playstyle

- Tailor your approach to one of seven vehicles with distinct performance characteristics: weave in and out of danger with a light ride or barrel through enemies with a heavy one. But you can only choose one car per run, no mid-trip switching.

What do you make of this one so far? Interested in grabbing a copy? Share your thoughts in the usual place.