Atari has announced that Fatal Run 2089, the upcoming racing revival for the Switch, will launch in Fall 2025.
The accompanying gameplay trailer gives us a fresh look at the new post-apocalyptic racer from developer MNSTR Studio, and we have to say, it's looking pretty decent so far. There's definitely a pretty heavy Mad Max vibe to the whole thing, and the brief snippets of dialogue sequences give us a good taste of the story.
We have to admit though, looking at the key features below, 20 levels doesn't really sound like a lot on paper. We might have to get a bit more context as to how long each one lasts and whether it's somewhat comparable to a proper race course you might see in a Mario Kart game, for example.
Hopefully we'll get a couple more good glimpses at the game ahead of its launch later this year, but we're certainly intrigued, at least.
- 20 levels across four landscapes with branching paths, hidden shortcuts, and explosive set pieces
- Four larger-than-life boss fights that will each provide a unique challenge to players
- Classic arcade progression challenges you to beat the clock, or ARC decay, or it’s back to the start
- 63 different enhancements that can be dropped or appear in shops and 27 randomized add variety and unpredictability to each run
- 4 co-pilots with different skills and personalities add extra character to your adventure and ways to shape your playstyle
- Tailor your approach to one of seven vehicles with distinct performance characteristics: weave in and out of danger with a light ride or barrel through enemies with a heavy one. But you can only choose one car per run, no mid-trip switching.
What do you make of this one so far? Interested in grabbing a copy? Share your thoughts in the usual place.
I'm actually curious about a Atari game?! What year is it?
That does not look half bad and I do really like vehicular combat games. Really wish we could get a new Vigilante 8, but that is probably not going to happen. Friggin loved that game growing up!
Maybe Mario Kart Would could take a clue here and add some ... y'know varied gameplay content. That could be something with boss fights and all. If this game I've never heard of before can do it, maybe that $80 game could as well?
If the reviews for this are decent, I'll check it out.
Pretty cool, looking forward to seeing/hearing more of this and then potentially giving it a try myself (more interested in playing other Atari revivals first and foremost like Yars Rising for example, but still)!
Okay! This looks interesting.
(suggestion for an editor of this article (or a response regarding the name of this article): study and remember this Biblical verse: "Don’t use foul or abusive language. Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them." - Ephesians 4:29, New Living Translation version)
The current fake Atari is in reality "Infogrames" that existed for over 40 years...
Anyways. Hopefully this racing game will be good.
Oooooo voice acting! Fancy.
Wade is also one of the few AAA CEOs (Atari is multinational. They're AAA level) wity a comimentment to physical, so my guess as to why there's no firm date is they're still trying to lock down the retail supplies
Looks pretty co-
>roguelite
...aaaand there it goes.
@Mario500
Amen
