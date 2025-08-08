Update [ ]: A new Mario Party style LEGO game called LEGO Party was announced in June, and now the team behind it has locked in a release date – confirming it will be arriving on Switch and multiple other platforms on 30th September 2025.

Once again, it will feature online and cross-platform support. Along with this, a physical addition has also been announced by iam8bit for $44.99. Pre-orders now live. Shipping will begin on the same date. If you pre-order you can also score some exclusive minifigs with the physical edition and at "participating retailers".

"Jump into 60 chaotic minigames, unlock iconic minifigures, and out-brick the competition across beloved LEGO worlds like Space, NINJAGO, and more! Pre-order the physical edition for a download code w/ 5 LEGO minifigures: legoparty.iam8bit.com"

"Pre-order the physical edition and get a download code for 5 unique LEGO® Minifigures!"

The other LEGO title previously announced during the same window was LEGO Voyagers (a project by a different team), which you can find out more about in the original story below.

Original Story: LEGO fans are in for a treat with not one but two new titles announced today for the Switch and both are due out later this year.

First up we've got LEGO Voyagers - a new two-player co-op adventure all about "friendship and play". There'll even be a "Friend's Pass" a bit like Hazelight's games (Split Fiction) where you can play together with just one copy of the game.

This title will be released by Annapurna Interactive and is once again "coming soon". Here's a bit more PR about it, and you can check out the official trailer above.

"Bricks who click together, stick together LEGO® Voyagers is a new 2-player co-op adventure that’s all about building spaceships, excitement and friendships. Share a screen or play online – whatever works for you. The game will also feature Friend’s Pass, allowing you to play together using just one purchased copy of the game. Grab your brick buddy and get ready for an incredible adventure!"

Next up is the Mario Party-style title LEGO Party. It features "60 hilarious minigames" and plenty of board game action. There's also online cross-platform support to keep the party going.

"Compete against your friends in wacky Challenge Zones and 60 hilarious minigames from across your favorite LEGO sets like Pirates, Space, NINJAGO® and more. Join your friends online no matter their platform, for a LEGO® Party game night."

This title is developed by SMG Studio (Moving Out) and once again is coming in 2025 to the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms.