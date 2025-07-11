Hatsune Miku's puzzle and Picross-inspired title is getting a sequel officially titled Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+. It's releasing for the Switch later this month on 23rd July 2025.

This "official sequel" to the virtual idol's original game features over 1000+ puzzles (that is "nearly 3 times as many as the original) to solve, while Hatsune Miku or one of the other Piapro Characters "cheers you along". It will be priced at $14.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).

Here's some additional PR from Komodo and Crypton Future Media, along with some screenshots:

Play 10x10, 15x15, or 20x20 standard puzzles, or go for the 75x75 Special puzzles! You can even take the ultimate test of your skills, and try the 100x100 special puzzles. Solving puzzles unlocks illustrations, songs, and all new in Logic Paint S+ character costumes and room decorations. Collect costumes to dress up Hatsune Miku and friends, and decorations to fill out a fun room for them to hang out in!

In some related news, three new paid DLC packs are now available for Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU, where you can duck, jab and punch your way to fitness in classic Fitness Boxing Mode, or brand new Miku Exercise mode.