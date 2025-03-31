Marvelous announced the next title in the beloved Story of Seasons series during last week's Nintendo Direct, and we're sticking with the remakes! But this time, we're diverging from the undisputed classics and going a bit off-piste.
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar launches on Switch on 27th August 2025, and it's a remake of Harvest Moon DS: Grand Bazaar, which came to the DS in 2008 in Japan, and 2010/11 for North America and Europe. It's not one of the most well-known entries, and it's not even the next game after the previous remake, A Wonderful Life, but it's getting a brand new art style and plenty of new features all the same.
We got to sit down with Hikaru Nakano, Story of Seasons series manager, ahead of this "from the ground up" remake's announcement. We talked daily farm life, nature sprites, remaking lesser-known titles, and where Story of Seasons goes from here...
Nintendo Life: Grand Bazaar will be the third remake in the Story of Seasons series. What caused you to pick this DS title for the next remake in the series?
Hikaru Nakano, Manager of Story of Seasons series: So you may recall our previous title A Wonderful Life. Similar to that title, each of the Story of Seasons games represents the way that farmers live their lives. So, for example, in A Wonderful Life, the main thing we wanted to focus on with that was living a full life.
With Grand Bazaar, the main feature is, "How does a farmer live and make money?" So, because that aspect was something we wanted to shine a light on, that's why we decided to remake Grand Bazaar.
A Wonderful Life is many people's favourite and it's one of the more popular entries in the series, while Grand Bazaar is perhaps not as well-known. Was that something you were conscious of when you chose to remake this title?
Yes, that is something we took into account. You're correct that, compared to A Wonderful Life, Grand Bazaar may not be as well-known, but in that same way we wanted to bring what is a great entry in the series to new and modern fans.
With Grand Bazar, we've made it from the ground up. It's nothing like a port, and it's quite new in many ways. So it was also a good opportunity for us to be able to bring this perhaps lesser-known game to new audiences in a modern way. That combined with the fact that Grand Bazaar is also quite a unique title, it seems like this was a good time to remake Grand Bazaar.
The setting of Zephyr Town, as well as the location and the people that live there, is a world that I personally really enjoy, so that's another reason I wanted to choose this game at this time.