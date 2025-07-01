Natsume previously announced it would be releasing a Harvest Moon double pack on the Switch at the beginning of this month, but it seems there's been a slight delay.

Instead of the 3rd July 2025 release, it seems farming and life simulation fans will now have to wait until 31st July 2025 for this game to arrive. Natsume didn't reveal the reason behind the delay but did issue an apology on social media.

Here it is in full:

"Hi, farmers. We are very sorry to share that Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village will now be released on July 31. We are very excited to bring these 3DS titles to the Switch and hate to make you wait. Thank you for your patience and understanding!"

As mentioned, this two-in-one bundle will contain The Lost Valley and Skytree Village, which originally debuted on the 3DS. These new versions on Switch will be "optimized" for the system and each game includes the DLC.