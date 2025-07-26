Sony surprised the video game community earlier this month when it was revealed it would be bringing Arrowhead's multiplayer hit Helldivers 2 to Xbox.

Now, in another development, a new job opening has been spotted for PlayStation's head office, and it's apparently searching for a director to lead PlayStation's exploration of systems beyond the PS5 (thanks, Push Square).

The description mentions how this role will shape and execute the company's global commercial strategy for "PS Studios software titles" across all digital platforms (including Nintendo), and will lead a team "focused on multiplatform expansion".

"Reporting to the Vice President, Commercial Management as Senior Director of Multiplatform & Account Management, you will play a critical leadership role in shaping and executing the global commercial strategy for PS Studios software titles across all digital platforms beyond PlayStation hardware, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, Nintendo, and mobile. This role is accountable for optimising title profitability, ensuring cross-functional alignment, and leading a high-performing team focused on multiplatform expansion, mid-range commercial planning, and platform partner management."

This role will also reportedly include maintaining relationships with rival platform holders, with the application name-dropping Nintendo twice.

This latest listing follows Sony previously releasing games like LEGO Horizon Adventures on the Switch. It's also been making its first-party console exclusives available on PC for some time now, and is again branching out with Helldivers 2, which offers live service content.

As our colleagues at Push Square have noted, the advertised role doesn't necessarily confirm a shift or change in Sony's current strategy, and it could simply be planning to continue what it's been doing up until now.