Earlier this week, during the latest Pokémon Presents broadcast, trainers got an update about the new battle game Pokémon Champions – confirming a 2026 launch window for Switch and mobile devices.

Now, as highlighted by Nintendo Everything, there are supposedly new details about the game emerging. This information is apparently based on some previous leaks, which have now at least been "partially verified" following the latest broadcast:



Nintendo Everything: "During the broadcast, The Pokemon Company shared more information about the battle-focused game. One of the things we heard about are Victory Points, which were accurately described in the leaks."

While we won't be directly sharing the gameplay or content leaks here, we will mention how the leak claims the release date for Pokémon Champions is early next year. Additionally, it's expected to be a free download on all platforms, including Switch 2.

Of course, this is just a rumour for now, so nothing mentioned in the leak has been officially confirmed (at least yet).

Previous news about Pokémon Champions has revealed there will be certain limitations when this game does arrive, with only "select Pokémon" to be available for use at launch, with plans to seemingly expand the roster as time goes on.