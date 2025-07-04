The Pokémon Company has kicked off a new series of shorts over on YouTube. The first one is out today, and it's utterly adorable.

Shared by Serebii, Morpeko's First Outing is the first episode of a new series called Pokémon Summer Stories, which we can only imagine are cute little adventures focusing on the fun of the summer holiday season. With added Pokémon, of course.

This episode focuses on Shota and his companion Morpeko. Shota joins up with his friends Haru and Takeru, who are all heading to a beach festival to see the Pokémon Bisharp. You can watch the whole 11 minute episode below.

While it's currently only in Japanese right now, that doesn't stop us admiring the lovely animation style and seeing some of our favourite Pokémon looking brighter and more-colourful than ever. Hopefully, as more episodes come out, they'll get an English dub (or subs!).

Pokémon is, of course, no stranger to animation, and there are a few exciting projects coming up for the multimedia franchise. Pokémon Concierge is set to return to Netflix with brand new episodes in the future, and British stop-motion animation studio Aardman are currently working with TPC on a "project'.

Let us know what you think of Morpeko's First Outing down below.