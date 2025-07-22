News No Rest For The Wicked May Skip Xbox 'For The Time Being' Due To 'Current Market Conditions' Pure XboxUpdate: CEO says the game will be on Xbox eventually

If we hear any other updates or a proper announcement for Switch 2, we'll let you know. You can find out more about this game in the original story below.

Original Story: Nintendo formally announced the Switch 2 last week and while some developers appear to have already locked in their support, other studios are still gauging whether or not to release certain titles on the Switch's successor.

One of these developers happens to be Moon Studios, with the CEO Thomas Mahler asking on social media if fans of the studio (as well as Ori games and Nintendo platforms) would be interested in the team's new release, No Rest for the Wicked on Switch 2.

If you haven't heard about this game, it was released in early access on Steam last April, has "mostly positive" user reviews, and is described as a "visceral precision Action RPG" aiming to reinvent the genre. Here's the story and you can check out the trailer below:

The year is 841 – King Harol is dead. As word of his death echoes throughout the kingdom, the crown passes to his arrogant, yet untested son Magnus. Even worse, the Pestilence, an unholy plague not seen for a thousand years, has returned. It sweeps across the land, corrupting everything and everyone it touches. Madrigal Seline, a ruthlessly ambitious figure in the church, sees the Pestilence as a chance to prove herself in the eyes of her god. These forces converge on the backwater Isola Sacra, where rebel groups and the provincial government fight for control amid the isle’s crumbling ruins. You are a Cerim – a member of a group of mystical holy warriors imbued with remarkable powers and sworn to defeat the Pestilence at any cost. But the task will prove increasingly challenging as you become entangled in the people’s plight and the vast political struggle of this downtrodden land. Chaos will pull you in every direction as you seek to cleanse the land of wickedness and shape the kingdom’s fate.

While this might seem like an obvious "yes, you should do it" following the sales success of the Switch, development has become increasingly costly (and timely) in recent years with failures resulting in studio shutdowns, so it doesn't necessarily hurt to gauge markets before committing.

The eShop is also more crowded than ever, making it tough - even for prominent third-party and indie games to stand out.