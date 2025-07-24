Following the LEGO Game Boy teaser earlier this year, this new model building set has now been officially revealed.

It will be available for $59.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and will be released on 1st October 2025, with pre-orders now available on LEGO's website in select locations. Here's a video of this new set shared by Nintendo of America on social media:

This new kit is described as being a "scale of near 1:1" of the original Game Boy, and includes 421 pieces in total. Additionally, it comes with "all the memorable features" including the control pad, 'A' and 'B' Buttons, and select and start. There are even details such as the contrast adjustment and volume dials.

To enhance the nostalgia, this set comes with insertable "brick-built" versions of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land Game Paks. The display can also showcase different screens, including the "classic Nintendo start" screen.