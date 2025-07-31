Nintendo released Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV last week, and while the launch has gone mostly to plan, there's apparently one bug Nintendo will be addressing in a future update.

According to its customer support account on social media, the ability to upload records to the rankings is temporarily suspended. Rankings will also not be updated for the time being. This will once again be resolved in an update as soon as possible:

Nintendo Customer Support: "Regarding "Super Mario Party Jamboree" (including the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition), due to a glitch, the function to upload records to the ranking is currently suspended, so even if you update your records, the ranking will not be updated. We apologize for the inconvenience caused. We are currently preparing update data to fix this issue, and we will provide further information as soon as it is ready."

If you haven't investigated the Jamboree TV update yet, it adds additional mouse mode games, camera games and microphone party games. It's also available as an upgrade for existing owners of the Switch release.

You can find out more in our full review here on Nintendo Life. In brief, we had a fun time with the game. This next patch will follow on to updates for Mario Kart World and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. We'll provide an update when Nintendo releases this next update for Super Mario Party Jamboree.